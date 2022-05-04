Palma is 23 degrees with morning rain, afternoon sunshine, very strong northeasterly winds and a low of 14.

Morning showers in Calvia will clear away quickly, leaving a mixture of clouds and rain, a high of 22 and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.

Santanyi is being battered by 40 kilometre an hour winds and thunder and lightning, but the sun will come out this afternoon and it’ll be 21 degrees with a low of 13.

It’s pouring rain and very blustery in Son Servera with gusts of 40 kilometres an hour and the daytime high of 20 will drop to 13 after dark.

Deya starts off wet and very windy, but it will be 19 andsunny this afternoon with a low of 12 degrees.