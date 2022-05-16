Mallorca got into full swing for the summer over the weekend with temperatures reaching the 30 degrees mark in many parts of the island.

Palma airport was the hottest place on the island on Sunday with a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Centigrade being registered. The island is enjoying high temperatures than usual at the moment and what is more, the Palma Met Office says that the good weather will continue. Sunday´s top temperatures (degrees Centigrade) 32 Palma airport, 32 Santa María, 31 Binissalem, 31 Muro, 31 Sa Pobla, 31 Pollença, 30 Llucmajor 30 Palma university, 29 Sineu 29 Porreres 29 Calvià 29 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto 29 Andratx, Sant Elm