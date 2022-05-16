Get the sun lotion cream ready, temperatures could reach 35 degrees Centigrade in some parts of Mallorca this weekend.

According to the long-range weather forecast, temperatures in Soller could reach 35 degrees Centigrade and 33 degrees in Pollensa.

The Palma Met Office said that this week would see the arrival of some of the hottest weather to date. Temperatures on the mainland are set to be even hotter.

Last weekend a top temperature of 33 degrees Centigrade was registered.