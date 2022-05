The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has reported that last night was another tropical night in Minorca, Ibiza and especially in Mallorca.

Palma registered maximum temperatures of 22ºC over night followed by Banyalbufar (21ºC), Lluc (21ºC), Capdepera (21ºC) and Colonia de Sant Pere (21ºC).

In Minorca, the highest temperature was in La Mola, 20ºC, and in Ibiza, at the airport the temperature reached 20ºC.

According to the Aemet, the minimum temperature today in Palma will be in Portopí, 21.9ºC, the highest temperature recorded in May since records began in 1978.

ANd it looks like it is going to get even hotter over the next few days.

Temperatures over night in Mallorca were:

22 P.Palma

21 Banyalbufar

21 Lluc

21 Capdepera

21 C St Pere

20 Andratx

20 Calvià

20 Pollensa

20 Llucmajor

19 Llucmajor, Cap B.

19 P.Sóller

19 Santanyí