The freak storm which hit the island in the early hours of this morning left a path of destruction and smashed rainfall records. Within minutes 30 litres of rain per square metre had fallen in many areas including Palma.
The freak storm smashed numerous rainfall records. The last big rainfall record was 29 litres per square metre in Porto Pi in September 2015.
High winds also left a trail of destruction in many parts of the island.
Wind force in kilometres per hour
85 Alfàbia 85 Palma airport, 78 Capdepera 70 S.Servera 69 Petra 69 Portocolom 67 Banyalbufar 66 Dic Oest 63 Son Bonet, Aerop. 62 Santanyí 60 P.Sóller.
Rainfall per square metre
64 Palma port, 60 Palma Univ 51 C St Pere 50 Sta Maria 46 Sa Pobla 45 Aerop.Palma 42 Alfàbia 42 Calvià 42 P.Pollensa 41 Manacor.
The unsettled weather is expected to continue until Friday when temperatures will rise again.
