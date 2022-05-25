The freak storm which hit the island in the early hours of this morning left a path of destruction and smashed rainfall records. Within minutes 30 litres of rain per square metre had fallen in many areas including Palma.

The freak storm smashed numerous rainfall records. The last big rainfall record was 29 litres per square metre in Porto Pi in September 2015.

High winds also left a trail of destruction in many parts of the island.

Wind force in kilometres per hour

85 Alfàbia 85 Palma airport, 78 Capdepera 70 S.Servera 69 Petra 69 Portocolom 67 Banyalbufar 66 Dic Oest 63 Son Bonet, Aerop. 62 Santanyí 60 P.Sóller.

Rainfall per square metre