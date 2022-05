The storms on Wednesday brought an end to the exceptionally high temperatures for May - up to 37.5C last Sunday. On Thursday and Friday, highs were more in keeping for the time of the year; a maximum of 26.4 on Friday. But on Saturday, much of Mallorca experienced temperatures over 30 degrees, which are above average.

Aemet weather stations on the island recorded the following temperatures on Saturday afternoon: Palma (university) 33.1 at 3.50pm Sa Pobla 33.0 at 4pm Petra 32.5 at 3.10pm Pollensa 32.4 at 4.40pm Puerto Pollensa 31.8 at 4pm.