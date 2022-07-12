Spain will face the worst day of the heat wave this Wednesday, which will last at least until next Monday, with maximum temperatures that will exceed 40 degrees in various parts of the country and will even reach 45 degrees in some places.

Wednesday will be “the worst” with two red warnings: in the Guadiana and in the countryside of Seville for temperatures of up to 45 degrees, according to the spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Cayetano Torres.

And, according to Torres, this is a “very unusual” heat wave, which “is already breaking records” because, for example, the maximum temperature reached in the two heat waves of 2021 was almost 40 degrees.

The Aemet spokesman has defined this hot spell as “very intense”, because it is beginning to activate red warnings, which implies a high risk to the population.

The heat wave, Torres said, will begin to ease from Monday due to “the entry of a disturbance from the west of the mainland, which will cause a significant drop in temperature of between 6 and 8 degrees”.

According to Torres, the peak of this heat wave will arrive on Wednesday, but “the problem of this hot spell is that it continues”.

On Wednesday high temperatures are expected across most of the mainland and Mallorca.

The maximum temperatures in Mallorca at lunchtime today were:

• Llucmajor - 37.1º

• Palma, Universitat - 36.2º

• Binissalem - 36.1 º

• Porreres - 35.6 º

• Palma de Mallorca, Airport - 35.5 º