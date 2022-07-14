Sleeping is becoming a bit of a nightmare as a result of the heat wave in the Balearics.

Minimum temperatures across most of Mallorca are not falling below 20ºC.

In the early hours of this morning, it was 22.6ºC in Palma, with an even higher thermal sensation due to the humidity.

Some inland areas were slightly cooler. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) recorded a minimum temperature of 18.8ºC in Binissalem.

The forecast for the next few nights is not encouraging.

“The situation will be similar and we do not expect it to improve until the middle of next week,” explained Bernat Amengual, deputy spokesman for the Aemet in the Balearics.

The differences in temperatures will also continue, with higher temperatures in coastal areas and slightly lower in the interior of Mallorca. Minimum temperatures of 23ºC are expected this Friday night in Palma.

24ºC in Banyalbufar or 23ºC in Sóller.

According to Amengual, it is considered a “tropical night” when the recorded temperatures do not drop below 20ºC.

Today's minimum temperatures in Mallorca:

24 Far de Capdepera

24 Banyalbufar

23 Colònia de Sant Pere

23 Soller, Port

23 Palma, Portopí

22 Serra d'Alfàbia

22 Santanyí

22 Portocolom

21 Son Bonet

21 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

20 Pollensa

20 Sineu

20 Puerto Pollensa