Some inland areas were slightly cooler. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) recorded a minimum temperature of 18.8ºC in Binissalem.
The forecast for the next few nights is not encouraging.
“The situation will be similar and we do not expect it to improve until the middle of next week,” explained Bernat Amengual, deputy spokesman for the Aemet in the Balearics.
The differences in temperatures will also continue, with higher temperatures in coastal areas and slightly lower in the interior of Mallorca. Minimum temperatures of 23ºC are expected this Friday night in Palma.
24ºC in Banyalbufar or 23ºC in Sóller.
According to Amengual, it is considered a “tropical night” when the recorded temperatures do not drop below 20ºC.
Today's minimum temperatures in Mallorca:
24 Far de Capdepera
24 Banyalbufar
23 Colònia de Sant Pere
23 Soller, Port
23 Palma, Portopí
22 Serra d'Alfàbia
22 Santanyí
22 Portocolom
21 Son Bonet
21 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
20 Pollensa
20 Sineu
20 Puerto Pollensa
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.