With weather stations having indicated possible maximums of 39C in Mallorca's central area on Saturday, there is no sign of any easing of the high temperatures. There is currently a forecast of 40C (Binissalem) on Friday next week, with highs otherwise ranging during the week from 36 to 38.

A yellow alert on Saturday will be followed by others on Sunday and Monday (the Aemet met agency typically only issues alerts for two to three days). The location of these alerts will alter, but this will make very little difference as Aemet is suggesting that, from Sunday, there will be an increased sensation of stifling conditions.

The met agency is warning of "very high" risk of forest fires in the north and northeast of Mallorca.

For the mainland, Aemet has forecast a possible maximum of 48C in Extremadura on Saturday. If so, this would be an all-time record high, which is currently 47.4, set in the Cordoba province of Andalusia last August.