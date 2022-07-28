The intense heat is about to return to much of Mallorca, although this time the north of the island will be spared the high temperatures.

The Balearic spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), María José Guerrero, said today that the temperatures will remain high until at least until Thursday - but we are not talking about another heat wave.

The weather forecast for Mallorca for this Friday will see temperatures remain unchanged: minimum temperatures will range between 20º-25º, but the night will be tropical across the island; and maximum temperatures will be between 31º and 36º; the norm for this time of year is 20º minimum and 30º maximum.

Guerrero pointed out that a yellow heat alert has been activated in the interior of the island, as temperatures are expected to reach 36º and that is going to be very much the trend for most of next week.