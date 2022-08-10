Stifling. This is what the weather will be like in Mallorca over the next few days, as the heatwave will intensify before the end of the week. According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) the worst is yet to come. Aemet's María José Guerrero, has said that temperatures will rise on Saturday and Sunday.

This will cause the alert level to be increased to orange, since "we will probably reach 41º in the interior of the island". In addition, the nights will be torrid, i.e. the minimum will not fall below 25°, in many areas. "It will be two sweltering nights," she said.

On Saturday the heat wave will intensify, as temperatures will rise. Minimums will not drop below 20º-25º, so nights will be tropical or torrid and sleeping will be difficult.

Highs will range between 34º and 40º. Everything points to the activation of the orange warning for the interior and the north and northeast.

Sunday will be even worse, as nighttime temperatures will not drop below 22º-27º and daytime temperatures will reach 34º-41º. It could therefore be be the hottest day so far this summer.

On Monday, temperatures will begin to drop, although it will still be necessary to activate the yellow heat warnings. By Tuesday, the longest heat wave since records have been kept could come to an end.