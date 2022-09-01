Storm in Mallorca

In Puerto Pollensa on Wednesday night.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter Palma 01/09/2022 07:23
On Wednesday night, a storm hit the north and northeast of Mallorca. There was heavy rain and trees were brought down by gusts that reached almost 100 kilometres per hour in Capdepera.

The wind really started to increase around 10pm. There was a good deal of thunder and lightning as well as heavy downpours. The maximum rainfall for the day was in Colonia Sant Pere - just under 20 litres per square metre. So although the rain was heavy, the amount of rain wasn't that great.