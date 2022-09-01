In Puerto Pollensa on Wednesday night.
On Wednesday night, a storm hit the north and northeast of Mallorca. There was heavy rain and trees were brought down by gusts that reached almost 100 kilometres per hour in Capdepera.
In Puerto Pollensa on Wednesday night.
On Wednesday night, a storm hit the north and northeast of Mallorca. There was heavy rain and trees were brought down by gusts that reached almost 100 kilometres per hour in Capdepera.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.