On Wednesday night, a storm hit the north and northeast of Mallorca. There was heavy rain and trees were brought down by gusts that reached almost 100 kilometres per hour in Capdepera.

La tempesta ha entrat amb força pel nord de Mallorca amb pluja i vent. Els @BombersdeMca han hagut d'intervenir per retirar algun arbre que ha caigut a la Cala de Sant Vicenç, a Pollença.



Imatges: @martimorro@AEMET_Baleares pic.twitter.com/CJ6C216cEa — RTVEBalears (@RTVEBalears) August 31, 2022 The wind really started to increase around 10pm. There was a good deal of thunder and lightning as well as heavy downpours. The maximum rainfall for the day was in Colonia Sant Pere - just under 20 litres per square metre. So although the rain was heavy, the amount of rain wasn't that great.