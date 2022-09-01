This summer has broken the record for the number of days of extreme heat in Spain, with a total of 42 days - practically half of the duration of summer - heatwaves, according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

This year’s 42 days were seven times the average number of days of heatwaves recorded between 1981 and 2010 - 6 days on average - and triple the average for the last decade, from 2011 to 2020 - 14 days on average. Until now, the record was held in 2015 with 29 days of heatwave.

As for what the meteorological autumn will bring, which began today, AEMET predicts higher than usual temperatures across the country.

“There is a 50% to 60% chance that autumn will be warmer than normal on the mainland and in the Balearics, compared with only a 10% to 20% chance that it will be cooler,” predicted AEMET spokesman Rubén del Campo.

“In general, we expect an autumn that will probably be warmer than usual and drier in the centre and west”, he said.