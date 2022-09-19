Hottest summer on record in the Balearics. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma19/09/2022 11:50
“We say goodbye to a summer that has been the warmest since records have been kept in Mallorca and Formentera, and the second warmest in Minorca and Ibiza,” said María José Guerrero, director of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics today.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Thankfully I can breathe now!!!. But the Met warn that from now on every year will see increasing heat waves.