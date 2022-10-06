The deputy spokesman for the Balearic met. office, Bernat Amengual, has warned that up to 40 litres of rain per square metre could fall in just one hour over the next 24 hours in the Tramuntana mountains.

The rest of Mallorca is on yellow level two alert which means that up to 25 litres of rain may be recorded in just one hour and an accumulation of 80 litres in 12 hours.

Temperatures will remain unchanged, with a maximum of around 23º-26º, which is normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow, Friday the yellow alerts will remain in place until 18:00 hours - up to 25 litres of rain per square metre could fall in one hour; in the mountains there could be up to 80 litres in 12 hours.

Amengual stressed that the minimum temperatures will remain quite high for the beginning of October, as they will not drop below 18º-22º; this is between 2º and 6º more than normal.

The rain will ease over the weekend but isolated showers can expected.