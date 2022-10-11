The alert for very heavy rainfall has this afternoon been increased in some areas of Mallorca.

Up to 50 litres of rain per square metre could fall in just one hour and up to 100 litres could accumulate in 12 hours; it is even possible that this amount could be recorded in just two or three hours.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has extended the orange alert for very heavy rain and storms in the east of the island until 7:59 am tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

In the rest of the island, except in the Serra de Tramuntana, where the warning is yellow, the alert for very heavy rain and storms ends at 23:59 hours tonight when it will be downgraded to yellow until 17:59 hours on Wednesday.

The met. office said that it has rained mainly at sea today, but warned that “in the coming hours or overnight some very active storms may strike” and leave significant amounts of precipitation.

For Wednesday, a public holiday to celebrate the day of El Pilar and La Hispanidad, the weather forecast for Mallorca indicates cloudy or overcast skies with showers accompanied by thunderstorms that may be locally heavy or very heavy, tending during the afternoon to cloudy intervals with occasional showers.

Night-time temperatures will experience little change, while daytime temperatures will drop slightly; in Palma the minimum temperature is expected to be 17º and the maximum 23º. The wind will blow from the northeast, increasing in intensity in the afternoon.