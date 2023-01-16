Two severe weather fronts are heading for the Balearics. Storm Gérard, which hit the islands today, comes ahead of sStorm Fien which will affect the Balearics from tomorrow with yellow weather alerts for gale force winds and heavy seas according to the forecast from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). Temperatures are now forecast to fall by 10 1C over the course of this week.

In Mallorca, maximum gusts of 70 km/h have been forecast.

On Tuesday, 17 January, which is the day of Sant Antoni, conditions will be very unpleasant, with cloudy skies and occasional outbreaks of rain. Night-time temperatures will rise and daytime temperatures will remain unchanged.

The wind will blow from the west and southwest with gusts that may exceed 80 km/h, and 100 km/h.

An orange level two alert has been issued for the Tramuntana, the south and the east, while in the rest it is yellow.

But, the eye of the storm is due to hit on Wednesday with Aemet forecasting snow above 600 metres and temperatures will drop sharply with the strong winds adding to the wind chill factor.