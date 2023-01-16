Heavy snow if already falling on many parts of the mainland. | Jesus Diges
Palma16/01/2023 11:55
Two severe weather fronts are heading for the Balearics. Storm Gérard, which hit the islands today, comes ahead of sStorm Fien which will affect the Balearics from tomorrow with yellow weather alerts for gale force winds and heavy seas according to the forecast from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). Temperatures are now forecast to fall by 10 1C over the course of this week.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.