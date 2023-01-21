Yes, it’s freezing in Mallorca. According to the Met. office, temperatures fell to as low as -2ºC over night and they are going to struggle to get into double figures today with more snow forecast tonight and tomorrow.
1 comment
I can not remember a very cold Winter as this. But I wonder what has been as cold as this in Mallorca ,or even colder in the past