The met agency had issued a weather alert for snow in the Tramuntana and the north/northeast down to 200 metres. As it turned out, there was very little by way of snow. On Sunday morning, it has been snowing in the mountains, but Aemet isn't forecasting any significant falls as there is low probability of precipitation.
Apart from the occasional snow flurry, there is a bitter north wind, which is affecting the north of the island in particular.
The lowest temperature on Sunday, according to Aemet data, was -2.8C at the Campos Can Sion weather station at 6am. There is now a yellow weather alert for low temperatures overnight on Sunday up to 8am Monday; this applies to the Tramuntana, the south and the interior.
