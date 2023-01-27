A freezing night across Mallorca with yet more snow falling in mountain areas and this afternoon the Tramuntana mountains were placed on red alert for freezing tempartures with the snow line falling to 600 metres while hail fell in Palma.
A freezing night across Mallorca with yet more snow falling in mountain areas and this afternoon the Tramuntana mountains were placed on red alert for freezing tempartures with the snow line falling to 600 metres while hail fell in Palma.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.