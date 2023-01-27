A freezing night across Mallorca with yet more snow falling in mountain areas and this afternoon the Tramuntana mountains were placed on red alert for freezing tempartures with the snow line falling to 600 metres while hail fell in Palma.

The following minimum temperatures were registered:-2 Escorca -1 Campos -1 Campos, Salines -0.6 Palma Univ -0.4 Binissalem -0.3 Lluc -0.1 Sta Maria 0 Alfàbia 0 Sineu 0 Aerop.Palma 1 Calvià 2 Manacor 2 Petra 2 Sa Pobla 2 Llucmajor 2 Porreres.

The exceptionally cold weather will continue into the weekend with the Palma Met Office pointing to an improvement in the weather on Sunday.

So far at least a metre of show has fallen this week in mountin areas.