Last night (Monday) temperatures in the Balearics fell to as low as -2ºC in Can Sion (Campos), -1ºC in Salines de Llevant and -0.5ºC in Sant Joan de Labritja and Palma airport, according to data from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

At 3.10 am the lowest temperature was in Can Sion, Mallorca while in Palma the coldest moment was at 7.40 am.

The weather stations of S’Albufera de Muro and Sa Pobla (-0.2 ºC), and 0 ºC in Lluc (Escorca) also recorded sub-zero temperatures.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures did not exceed 10.8 ºC at Ibiza airport, 10.7 ºC in Formentera and 10.3 ºC in Ciutadella.

In Palma, the highest temperature was 9.7 ºC at the port.

According to Aemet, the good news is that sun will gradually nudge temperatures back up to 14-16 ºC.