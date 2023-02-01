Mallorca is on red alert for cold weather as the temperatures reached -3 degrees Centigrade overnight. The coldest place on the island was -3.3 degrees in Escorca, -2.4 degrees Centigrade in Campos and -1.7 degrees in Lluc.
Mallorca is on red alert for cold weather as the temperatures reached -3 degrees Centigrade overnight. The coldest place on the island was -3.3 degrees in Escorca, -2.4 degrees Centigrade in Campos and -1.7 degrees in Lluc.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.