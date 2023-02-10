Mallorca was braced for one of the coldest nights of the year with the Palma Met Office indicating that temperatures could fall as low as -3 in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The Met Office issued an alert for cold temperatures which will last for most of the weekend. A temperature of -3 was being forecast in mountain areas on the island. Overnight the Met Office were forecasting temperatures of between -1 and -2 in most parts of the island.

Snow is expected to fall in the mountains and the cold weather will continue throughout the weekend. This month and the end of January has seen temperatures nose-dive and large amounts of snow fall on the mountain.

The emergency services warned the general public to be extra careful with the cold weather.