The met agency Aemet is forecasting a significant drop in temperature on Friday. The delegate in the Balearics, María Jose Guerrero, says that spring-like weather of the past few days will give way to conditions that "remind us that we are still in winter".

The polar front that Aemet first gave a warning of on Sunday will start to have an impact on Friday. The forecast is for scattered showers with a possibility of 'muddy rain' because of the African dust in the atmosphere.

On Saturday, isolated thunderstorms are forecast in the afternoon, with daytime maximums ranging between 11C and 15C. Lows in the mountains will be around zero and there will be quite strong winds from the northwest.

While snow is forecast to fall down to 900 metres over the weekend, weather stations are indicating that the snow level could be down to 300 metres by Tuesday with lows in the Tramuntana of -5C.