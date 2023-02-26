Today (Sunday) is a bright a crisp sunny day for most of the Mallorca with cyclists out flashing the Lycra, but the polar front will move in this evening and maximum temperatures of around 15ºC today will drop to 9ºC tomorrow (Monday) with minimum temperatures forecast to drop below freezing in the mountains.

Isolated outbreaks of rain are forecast which could turn to snow with both the north of Mallorca and Minorca of yellow and orange alerts from strong winds, rain and freezing temperatures for Monday and Tuesday.