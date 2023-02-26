Today (Sunday) is a bright a crisp sunny day for most of the Mallorca with cyclists out flashing the Lycra, but the polar front will move in this evening and maximum temperatures of around 15ºC today will drop to 9ºC tomorrow (Monday) with minimum temperatures forecast to drop below freezing in the mountains.
Mallorca braced for polar snap in the weather
Lycra Sunday will turn to thermal Monday
