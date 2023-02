The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has just forecast snow at sea level for Mallorca on Moday.

The Serra de Tramuntana area will be on orange alert for snow on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday there is a risk of up to 15 centimetres of snow in 24 hours.

The snow level will be 200 metres but could drop to sea level; at night it will rise to 500 metres and the forecast is similar for Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop with highs of 9º forecast, well below the usual for this time of year, which is 15º-16º. The Tramuntana mountain range is on yellow alert for low temperatures.

The wind will be northerly with strong intervals and gusts that may exceed 70 km/h in the north of Mallorca; in this area and in the Serra there is a yellow warning.