The met agency Aemet has tweeted that a "rise in temperatures forecast for the next few days indicates that spring is just around the corner".

While meteorological spring started on March 1, the first day of astronomical spring will be March 20, and over the coming week Mallorca will be enjoying a foretaste. Current predictions by Aemet weather stations suggest a high of 25C on Saturday.

Any rain on Monday morning should give way to mostly clear and sunny skies, and these will dominate over the next few days. With temperatures generally rising and breezes from the west and southwest, there will not be any freezing overnight values. Highs midweek in the 21C-22C range, with a rise in these forecast for the weekend.