What a difference a week makes. Last weekend, there were pleas for people not to go into the mountains to see the snow. Temperatures were recovering, but this Saturday they were breaking records, not because they were low but because they were high. And there were certainly no pleas to stay away from the beaches. People were flocking to them.
Flocking to the beaches as Mallorca registers record high temperatures for March
28.4C in Son Servera
