What a difference a week makes. Last weekend, there were pleas for people not to go into the mountains to see the snow. Temperatures were recovering, but this Saturday they were breaking records, not because they were low but because they were high. And there were certainly no pleas to stay away from the beaches. People were flocking to them.

At the Portopí weather station in Palma, 27.3C was recorded. The met agency Aemet reported that this was the highest temperature for March in the Balearics since 1981. But it would appear that even this record was broken. The Aemet website indicates a high of 28.4C in Son Servera on Saturday, with Puerto Pollensa not so far behind on 27.8C. Official confirmation is perhaps required.

On many nights during the cold spell, temperatures were below freezing - down to -4C. Overnight on Friday into Saturday, there was no concern about the cold. In Palma and Pollensa, a "tropical" night was registered; the temperature didn't go below 20C.