Spain could face an unusually hot summer, as above-average temperatures are expected, according to eltiempo.es, which has analysed the quarterly forecasts for May, June and July, as well as the summer quarter (June, July and August) to see the trends in rainfall and temperature expected for this summer.

The forecasts indicate that May, June and July will bring temperatures well above normal in Spain. The summer months will bring a much warmer than normal environment in practically the whole of the country - above normal in the Balearics and slightly above normal in the Canary Islands.

In recent years, eltiempo.es highlights that Spain has experienced warmer than normal summers, which has led to an increase in the frequency and intensity of heat waves.

According to data from the State Meteorological Agency, summers in Spain have become increasingly hotter since the 1980s and last five weeks longer than at that time, with nine more days per decade, leading to an increased risk of forest fires, droughts and heat-related health problems such as heat stroke and dehydration.

The summer of 2022 was the warmest summer ever recorded in Spain since records began (1961), with temperatures 2.2ºC above average, 0.4ºC warmer than the previous warmest summer (2003).

On Wednesday maximum temperatures reached 32ºC in Puerto Pollensa with people enjoying the end of Easter on the beach.