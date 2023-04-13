Spain could face an unusually hot summer, as above-average temperatures are expected, according to eltiempo.es, which has analysed the quarterly forecasts for May, June and July, as well as the summer quarter (June, July and August) to see the trends in rainfall and temperature expected for this summer.
Balearics set for an unusually hot summer
Very little rain forecast
