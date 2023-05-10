Not a bad day expected on Thursday. The greatest risk of any rain, which should only be light, is in the morning in parts of the north and northeast. Otherwise, a good deal of sun on the cards, with occasional cloud. Temperatures around normal for the time of year.

Below radar of the possible rain showers earlier this morning.

It's overnight on Thursday that rain is due to set in across the whole of the island. As previously noted in these daily reports, thunderstorms are quite possible, especially in the north. There is currently a yellow alert for rain for the north/northeast, east and interior from midday Friday to 6pm; there could be some hail.

For Saturday, there is also a high probability of rain for the whole of Mallorca, with thunderstorms again possible. The unsettled conditions are at present forecast to continue into the middle of next week but with a decreasing probability of rain.

Weather forecast below for the following days by Aemet.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 8pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (13C) 22C, gentle north breeze veering southeast; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 22, Sat: 20, Sun: 23.

Andratx (12C) 21C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Fri: 21, Sat: 20, Sun: 21.

Binissalem (9C) 22C, gentle northwest breeze veering northeast; humidity 30%. Fri: 21, Sat: 19, Sun: 20.

Deya (11C) 20C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Fri: 19, Sat: 18, Sun: 21.

Palma (12C) 23C, gentle northwest breeze veering northeast; humidity 25%. Fri: 23, Sat: 21, Sun: 22.

Pollensa (12C) 23C, gentle northwest breeze in the morning, southeast in the afternoon; humidity 40%. Fri: 23, Sat: 21, Sun: 24.

Porreres (9C) 24C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 35%. Fri: 23, Sat: 19, Sun: 22.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 23C, gentle east breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 23, Sat: 20, Sun: 22.

Santanyi (11C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 40%. Fri: 22, Sat: 19, Sun: 21.

Sineu (10C) 23C, light northeast breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 40%. Fri: 22, Sat: 18, Sun: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 24.9 Es Capdellà, 24.4 Llucmajor, 24.3 Binissalem, 24.1 Pollensa; Lows of 10.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 10.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.3 Lluc and Sineu; Rainfall of 4.8 litres per square metre Pollensa, 4.2 Puerto Pollensa, 4.0 Son Servera, 3.8 Colonia Sant Pere.