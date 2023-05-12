Well, it didn't go entirely to forecast on Friday - not up to the time of this report anyway. There was some rain, a bit of thunder and lightning, but little on the scale of a yellow alert. The northeast was an exception; there was a fair old hailstorm around Cala Ratjada for instance.

Still more time, though, as the yellow alert for rain (up to 20 litres per square metre in an hour), thunderstorms and possible hail is active for the whole of Mallorca until 8am on Saturday.

With the exception of the east of the island, there is another yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms for Sunday - midnight Saturday to noon Sunday (Tramuntana, the north and northeast) and noon to 6pm (the south and the interior).

Around the weather stations for Saturday, the prospect is for a mostly overcast day with a high probability of rain.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (11C) 21C, moderate north breeze; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 21, Mon: 24, Tue: 22.

Andratx (12C) 21C, light north-northeast breezes; humidity 50%. Sun: 21, Mon: 23, Tue: 21.

Binissalem (10C) 22C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Sun: 21, Mon: 23, Tue: 22.

Deya (10C) 19C, gentle north breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 20, Mon: 21, Tue: 19.

Palma (12C) 20C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 40%. Sun: 21, Mon: 23, Tue: 22.

Pollensa (11C) 22C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sun: 23, Mon: 25, Tue: 23.

Porreres (10C) 21C, moderate north-northeast breezes; humidity 55%. Sun: 21, Mon: 25, Tue: 24.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 20C, moderate north breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 20, Mon: 24, Tue: 22.

Santanyi (10C) 20C, moderate north-northeast breezes; humidity 60%. Sun: 21, Mon: 24, Tue: 22.

Sineu (11C) 19C, moderate north-northeast breezes; humidity 60%. Sun: 20, Mon: 24, Tue: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Friday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 24.0 Llucmajor and Palma University, 23.4 Petra and Pollensa; Lows of 4.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.7 Lluc, 7.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Gust of 87 kilometres per hour Capdepera; Rainfall of 18.6 litres per square metre Capdepera, 8.8 Manacor.