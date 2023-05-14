A fine and sunny Monday for the whole of Mallorca. Mostly clear skies anticipated, with some occasional cloud.

Monday looks as if it will be the best day of the week. On Tuesday, there is a risk of rain, but it will also be pretty sunny. Wednesday and Thursday forecast to be quite cloudy with some risk of rain. Friday and Saturday the outlook is for heavy cloud with rain and lower temperatures.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (14C) 24C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 24, Wed: 23, Thu: 22.

Andratx (13C) 22C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Tue: 23, Wed: 22, Thu: 22.

Binissalem (10C) 24C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 30%. Tue: 24, Wed: 23, Thu: 22.

Deya (12C) 22C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Tue: 22, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.

Palma (12C) 24C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 30%. Tue: 24, Wed: 23, Thu: 22.

Pollensa (13C) 25C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 35%. Tue: 25, Wed: 24, Thu: 23.

Porreres (9C) 25C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 25, Wed: 24, Thu: 21.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 24C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 24, Wed: 22, Thu: 21.

Santanyi (11C) 24C, gentle north breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Tue: 24, Wed: 22, Thu: 21.

Sineu (10C) 24C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Tue: 23, Wed: 23, Thu: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 23.4 Llucmajor, 23.0 Puerto Pollensa, 22.4 Palma University; Lows of 7.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 7.8 Lluc and Son Torrella (Escorca); Rainfall of 19 litres per square metre Sineu, 14.4 Porreres, 11.0 Lluc, 10.6 Palma Port, 10.0 Pollensa.