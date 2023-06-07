Sun with high cloud on the cards for the whole of Mallorca on Thursday. Very low risk of rain, the met agency Aemet saying that if there is any it will be in the early hours, light and muddy. Much the same is forecast for Friday.

As to Storm Oscar, Aemet now reports that its centre has remained off Portugal and that its influence on Mallorca, such as it will be, will lessen after Friday as it moves northwards in the Atlantic. The outlook for the weekend isn't too bad. Some risk of rain, but not great, and with temperatures climbing. There are likely to be some tropical nights, when the temperature doesn't drop below 20C. Capdepera and Palma Port recorded a tropical night Tuesday into Wednesday, with a minimum of 20C.

While Storm Oscar doesn't seem to be amounting to much, there is just something lurking on the weather stations for Tuesday next week - quite a high probability of rain for the whole of the island.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (18C) 27C, gentle east-southeast breezes; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 27, Sat: 27, Sun: 30.

Andratx (16C) 26C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 60%. Fri: 26, Sat: 28, Sun: 28.

Binissalem (15C) 30C, light southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Fri: 29, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.

Deya (16C) 26C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Fri: 27, Sat: 28, Sun: 28.

Palma (17C) 27C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 55%. Fri: 26, Sat: 29, Sun: 29.

Pollensa (17C) 29C, moderate east-southeast breezes; humidity 55%. Fri: 30, Sat: 30, Sun: 31.

Porreres (16C) 28C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 45%. Fri: 29, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.

Sant Llorenç (17C) 27C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 30, Sat: 30, Sun: 30.

Santanyi (16C) 26C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 27, Sat: 28, Sun: 29.

Sineu (16C) 29C, light southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 45%. Fri: 29, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 27.1 Pollensa, 26.2 Palma Airport, 26.0 Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 8.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.9 Lluc, 13.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).