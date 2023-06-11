The Aemet met agency has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain on Sunday afternoon.

The alert is active from 1pm to 6pm and affects the interior of Mallorca and the north and northeast. Rainfall of up to twenty litres per square metre in one hour is being forecast.

The rain is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms.

Overnight on Saturday, there were more 'tropical' nights. In Portopí (Palma), Capdepera, Puerto Soller, Marratxi and Colonia Sant Pere the temperature didn't dip below 20C.