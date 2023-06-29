Isolated showers possible during the night and quite a high risk of some rain around midday, especially in the interior.

There's a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north and northeast of Mallorca from 12 noon Friday to 12 noon Saturday, so a somewhat unsettled spell to mark the end of the month and the start of July. Things should settle down by Sunday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (20C) 29C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 30, Sun: 30, Mon: 32.

Andratx (20C) 29C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 60%. Sat: 28, Sun: 28, Mon: 29.

Binissalem (18C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 30, Sun: 32, Mon: 33.

Deya (19C) 28C, calm; humidity 55%. Sat: 26, Sun: 28, Mon: 28.

Palma (22C) 30C, gentle east breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 28, Sun: 29, Mon: 30.

Pollensa (20C) 30C, light east breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 32, Sun: 33, Mon: 34.

Porreres (18C) 30C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Sat: 30, Sun: 30, Mon: 32.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 29C, moderate east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Sat: 30, Sun: 31, Mon: 30.

Santanyi (19C) 29C, moderate east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Sat: 27, Sun: 29, Mon: 30.

Sineu (19C) 28C, gentle east-northeast breezes; humidity 50%. Sat: 30, Sun: 31, Mon: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Thursday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 34.1 Llucmajor, 33.6 Binissalem and Porreres, 33.5 Sineu; Lows of 15.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.1 Palma University, 18.4 Campos and Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 1.0 litres per square metre Colonia Sant Pere, 0.6 Capdepera and Puerto Pollensa.