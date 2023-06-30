There was quite a heavy storm in the early hours of Friday. Mainly affected northern areas from around 3am. Remained cloudy for much of the island, and it's likely to be cloudy in areas on Saturday morning. A chance of some more rain overnight and into the morning. Generally improving in the afternoon. Sunday looks fine; the outlook into next week is generally good and with temperatures around normal for the time of year.

The yellow alert for rough coastal conditions for the north/northeast remains effective until 12 noon on Saturday. Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 9): Alcudia (20C) 29C, gentle north-northeast breezes; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 29, Mon: 30, Tue: 30. Andratx (19C) 27C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 30. Binissalem (17C) 29C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 31, Mon: 32, Tue: 33. Deya (18C) 26C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sun: 27, Mon: 28, Tue: 29. Palma (19C) 29C, light west breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 40%. Sun: 30, Mon: 29, Tue: 30. Pollensa (19C) 31C, gentle northwest breeze; humidity 40%. Sun: 31, Mon: 31, Tue: 32. Porreres (17C) 30C, gentle south breeze veering west; humidity 40%. Sun: 31, Mon: 32, Tue: 33. Sant Llorenç (17C) 31C, gentle south breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 50%. Sun: 31, Mon: 31, Tue: 31. Santanyi (18C) 28C, gentle southwest breeze veering west; humidity 45%. Sun: 29, Mon: 30, Tue: 30. Sineu (18C) 29C, light southwest breeze veering north; humidity 40%. Sun: 30, Mon: 32, Tue: 32. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Friday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 30.9 Porreres, 30.8 Palma Airport, 30.7 Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 14.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 17.5 Lluc; Rainfall of 11.2 litres per square metre Pollensa, 10.2 Puerto Pollensa, 8.6 Son Torrella (Escorca).