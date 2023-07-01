A chance of some rain on Sunday, especially in the interior. Some cloud around; more in the morning than in the afternoon. Outlook for the week at present - little threat of rain after Monday, with temperatures on the rise.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 10): Alcudia (20C) 30C, moderate north breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 31, Tue: 33, Wed: 32. Andratx (20C) 29C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 29, Tue: 30, Wed: 31. Binissalem (18C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Mon: 32, Tue: 33, Wed: 35. Deya (20C) 28C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Mon: 28, Tue: 30, Wed: 31. Palma (19C) 30C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 55%. Mon: 30, Tue: 31, Wed: 32. Pollensa (20C) 32C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Mon: 32, Tue: 36, Wed: 35. Porreres (17C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 32, Tue: 33, Wed: 33. Sant Llorenç (18C) 31C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Mon: 31, Tue: 31, Wed: 31. Santanyi (18C) 30C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Mon: 30, Tue: 30, Wed: 31. Sineu (18C) 31C, light west breeze increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 40%. Mon: 32, Tue: 33, Wed: 33. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Saturday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 30.4 Pollensa, 29.8 Llucmajor, 29.7 Palma University; Lows of 14.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 15.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.5 Campos; Rainfall of 2.8 litres per square metre Campos, 2.6 Serra Alfabia, 2.2 Son Torrella, 1.7 Sant Elm.