The first serious heatwave of the summer is heading for Mallorca increasing the risk of heat stroke.

But do we really know what to do if we witness someone suffering from heat strike which cab prove fatal?

Here is a guide to understanding, identifying and managing this medical emergency.

1. Identify the symptoms:

Early identification of symptoms is crucial to prevent further complications.

Symptoms of heat stroke include high fever (body temperature of 40°C or higher), red, hot and dry skin, rapid and strong pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and loss of consciousness.

If you see these signs, it is important to act immediately.

2. First aid:

The first rule of thumb in these situations is to call the emergency services.

While you wait for them to arrive, there are several steps you can take to help the person affected: Try to move the person to a cool, shady place. Try to cool the person by applying cold towels or ice to the armpits, groin, neck and back, where large blood vessels can help dissipate heat more quickly.

If the person is conscious, give cold water or isotonic drinks to help rehydration. Do not give fever-reducing drugs such as aspirin or paracetamol. These can be dangerous in this situation.

3. Prevention is the best strategy:

However, the most effective thing to do is always to try to prevent it.

This includes staying hydrated, wearing light-coloured and lightweight clothing on very hot days, avoiding direct sun exposure during peak heat hours and never leave children, the elderly or pets in closed cars.

Heat stroke is a serious condition that can lead to brain damage, organ failure or even death. Knowing how to identify and respond to it can make all the difference in an emergency. Remember: knowledge is power, especially when it comes to our health and safety.