Sunny with some occasional cloud on Tuesday. A possible drop of rain in the morning, but very low possibility.

More on the "heat episode" that Aemet drew attention to on Sunday. The met agency says that a mass of Saharan air is expected to move in at the end of the week. Allied to a high pressure system, this is forecast to push temperatures up. Around the weather stations, there are indications of 40C by Sunday in parts of the interior. In other areas, no more than 34C is being predicted. Aemet adds that this could lead to some isolated showers accompanied by thunderstorms. We'll see.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (21C) 33C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 31, Thu: 31, Fri: 31.

Andratx (20C) 30C, light south breeze; humidity 45%. Wed: 30, Thu: 30, Fri: 31.

Binissalem (19C) 34C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 35%. Wed: 34, Thu: 34, Fri: 35.

Deya (20C) 31C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Wed: 31, Thu: 30, Fri: 30.

Palma (21C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Wed: 32, Thu: 31, Fri: 33.

Pollensa (21C) 35C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 50%. Wed: 33, Thu: 33, Fri: 33.

Porreres (18C) 33C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Wed: 32, Thu: 33, Fri: 35.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 31C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 50%. Wed: 31, Thu: 31, Fri: 32.

Santanyi (20C) 30C, gentle south-southeast breezes; humidity 45%. Wed: 30, Thu: 31, Fri: 32.

Sineu (19C) 33C, light south breeze am, from the north pm; humidity 35%. Wed: 32, Thu: 33, Fri: 34.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Monday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 31.9 Sa Pobla, 31.7 Petra and Pollensa, 31.5 Colonia Sant Pere and Sineu; Lows of 13.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.7 Campos, 16.8 Lluc.