The first heatwave of the summer is going to roast the Balearics this weekend.
This Saturday temperatures will surge up to 38ºC and even 40ºC, according to the spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, María José Guerrero.
Mallorca to roast as temperatures hit 40ºC this weekend
Heat alerts will be issued
