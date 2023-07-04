The first heatwave of the summer is going to roast the Balearics this weekend.

This Saturday temperatures will surge up to 38ºC and even 40ºC, according to the spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, María José Guerrero.



Forecasts for the moment suggest that temperatures will remain stable this week, with highs of around 30ºC and 35ºC.

However, on Saturday, temperatures will start to rise, reaching 36ºC and will continue to peak over the following days reaching as high as 40ºC and the high humidity levels will make it feel even hotter.



“We are currently recording temperatures slightly above normal, one or two degrees above normal,” said Guerrero. The usual at this time of year are maximums of 30ºC, but we’re at around 32ºC.