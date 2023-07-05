Clear skies being forecast by weather stations for Thursday. We'll see if that turns out to be the case. There was a fair bit of cloud in areas on Wednesday, but only a spot of rain.

The latest on the heat wave watch - Aemet says that there will be an "episode" of particularly high temperatures over the weekend and at least until Tuesday. The interior of Mallorca will probably be most affected by these temperatures, which is what weather stations are indicating. We now have a 42C being forecast for Tuesday in the interior.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (21C) 30C, moderate east-southeast breezes; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 30, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.

Andratx (20C) 30C, light south breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 34, Sat: 32, Sun: 32.

Binissalem (19C) 34C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 40%. Fri: 34, Sat: 37, Sun: 37.

Deya (20C) 30C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Fri: 32, Sat: 32, Sun: 32.

Palma (22C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Fri: 35, Sat: 34, Sun: 33.

Pollensa (21C) 32C, moderate east-southeast breezes; humidity 50%. Fri: 32, Sat: 33, Sun: 35.

Porreres (19C) 33C, gentle east breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 34, Sat: 37, Sun: 38.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 31C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Fri: 32, Sat: 35, Sun: 36.

Santanyi (21C) 30C, moderate east breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 32, Sat: 34, Sun: 34.

Sineu (20C) 32C, gentle east breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 32, Sat: 35, Sun: 38.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 32.8 Muro and Palma Airport, 32.6 Binissalem, 32.4 Llucmajor; Lows of 13.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.6 Lluc, 18.1 Campos; Rainfall of 0.3 litres per square metre Lluc.