Friday will be another sunny day with some occasional cloud. Note that the UV rating is up to 11, which means extreme risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure, so take particular care between 10am and 4pm.

Unsurprisingly, the first alerts for high temperatures are being issued. For Friday (as of Thursday afternoon), there is a yellow alert for the south of Mallorca from 1pm to 7pm - highs of 36C. For Saturday, the yellow alert is for the interior and the south - temperatures to 37C.

More alerts are bound to be issued until at least Wednesday, given temperatures that are being indicated by weather stations. Amber alerts (39C) can be expected, and it may be that there are even red alerts for the interior. We now have a couple of weather stations - Inca and Llubi - predicting 44C for Tuesday. If this turns out to be the case (and it's not certain that it will be), then highs will move into record territory, the absolute record for Mallorca being 44.5C in Montuiri last August. The previous all-time high, 44.2C in Muro, was around this time of year in 1994.

Tuesday does look as if it will be the hottest day. On the coasts, forecast highs are more in the region of 37C and 38C.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 5.30pm (UV rating 11):

Alcudia (22C) 30C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 31, Sun: 32, Mon: 34.

Andratx (21C) 33C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Sat: 32, Sun: 31, Mon: 33.

Binissalem (20C) 35C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sat: 37, Sun: 37, Mon: 40.

Deya (21C) 32C, calm; humidity 40%. Sat: 32, Sun: 32, Mon: 34.

Palma (22C) 36C, gentle east breeze; humidity 30%. Sat: 35, Sun: 33, Mon: 35.

Pollensa (21C) 32C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 55%. Sat: 34, Sun: 34, Mon: 36.

Porreres (19C) 34C, gentle east-northeast breezes; humidity 40%. Sat: 37, Sun: 37, Mon: 39.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 32C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sat: 35, Sun: 36, Mon: 36.

Santanyi (21C) 32C, gentle east breeze; humidity 45%. Sat: 35, Sun: 34, Mon: 35.

Sineu (21C) 33C, gentle east-northeast breezes; humidity 40%. Sat: 35, Sun: 37, Mon: 39.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Thursday summary (to 5.30pm) - Highs of 33.7 Llucmajor, 33.6 Palma Airport and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 33.5 Binissalem; Lows of 14.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 18.1 Lluc.