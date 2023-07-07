It was fairly cloudy in parts of Mallorca on Friday morning and there were a few drops of muddy rain. Just possible that there will be a repeat of this on Saturday, as the radar shows some cloud capable of some light rain. Otherwise sunny.

The alert for high temperatures on Saturday remains as it was - yellow for the south and interior from 1pm to 7pm; maximums around 37C. The alert for Sunday (also yellow) is currently for the interior only.

Coming to the big heat that has been threatened for a few days, the forecast for Tuesday - as can be seen below - is for some very high temperatures, especially in the interior. Binissalem is the highest of these, 43C, but there is still the possibility of 44C; the Inca weather station continues to suggest this.

If the forecasts are accurate, there will be a drop in temperature on Wednesday. For the whole island, highs of 31C to 33C are forecast. Pretty hot, but not ridiculous.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 11):

Alcudia (22C) 30C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 31, Mon: 32, Tue: 38.

Andratx (22C) 32C, light southwest and southeast breezes; humidity 45%. Sun: 33, Mon: 33, Tue: 35.

Binissalem (22C) 36C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 40%. Sun: 37, Mon: 39, Tue: 43.

Deya (22C) 33C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 32, Mon: 34, Tue: 37.

Palma (24C) 36C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 40%. Sun: 34, Mon: 35, Tue: 37.

Pollensa (21C) 33C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 60%. Sun: 33, Mon: 35, Tue: 42.

Porreres (21C) 37C, calm increasing to light east breeze; humidity 35%. Sun: 37, Mon: 39, Tue: 41.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 34C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 50%. Sun: 35, Mon: 35, Tue: 36.

Santanyi (22C) 34C, light west breeze am, from the east pm; humidity 45%. Sun: 34, Mon: 34, Tue: 36.

Sineu (22C) 34C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sun: 37, Mon: 38, Tue: 41.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 37.4 Llucmajor, 36.9 Palma Airport, 36.4 Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 15.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.6 Palma University, 19.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 20.1 Manacor.