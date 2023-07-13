Nothing better than a cooling melon in a heat wave but in Vilafranca the heat was just too much for a clay model of a melon which shattered due to the intense sun. Vilafranca is the home of the Mallorca melon and it has quite simply been feeling the heat and not even its treasured melons could contain the sun.
Iconic "melon" shatters thanks to Mallorca heat wave
Vilafranca is the home of the Mallorca melon
Somewhat sad to learn that a clay model of a melon is (was) the main attraction of Vilafranca.