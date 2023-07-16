Red alert for high temperatures can sometimes be referred to rather liberally when they aren't a reflection of what the met agency is actually warning. Red alerts of this sort are in fact relatively uncommon, but Aemet has already issued one for this coming Tuesday. It applies to the interior of Mallorca from 11am to 8pm on Tuesday.
Mallorca placed on red alert for extremely high temperatures
Red alerts in Mallorca aren't common
