Red alert for high temperatures can sometimes be referred to rather liberally when they aren't a reflection of what the met agency is actually warning. Red alerts of this sort are in fact relatively uncommon, but Aemet has already issued one for this coming Tuesday. It applies to the interior of Mallorca from 11am to 8pm on Tuesday.

The met agency tweeted this shortly before noon on Sunday. It expects highs of 42C in the interior. One weather station, Inca, is suggesting 44C, which is lower than the 46C it indicated on Friday.

No advice has yet been given for Wednesday, when temperatures in the interior are also expected to be extreme but not quite as hot as Tuesday.

The maximum last week, which was also on a Tuesday, was 42.2C in Campanet, according to revised Aemet data. A red alert wasn't issued last week.

The all-time high for Mallorca is 44.5C in Montuiri, which was recorded in August last year.