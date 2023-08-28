The aftermath of the storm has given way to a cooler than usual week in Mallorca. This was announced by the deputy spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands, Miquel Gili. In this sense, he said that during these days maximum temperatures are expected to range between 28º and 29º, when the usual for this time of year is 30º. Therefore, temperatures on the island will be more typical of September than of the end of August.

The nights will also be cooler and the minimum temperatures will be between 18º and 20º; the average for this time of year is 20º. The spokesman for the Aemet in the Islands has reported that this situation will continue practically throughout the week, after storm Betty brought cold air which is passing over the island; it will slowly recover and by the end of the week it will be normal. He also stressed that as a result of the contact of the cold air with the sea, which is very warm, it is not ruled out that showers and storms may occur, especially in the north of the islands.

Plummeting temperatures

Storm Betty caused a sharp drop in daytime temperatures this past Sunday, as all temperatures were below 30º. However, the previous day (Saturday 26th August) in Petra it reached 36ºC, while in Sineu, Sa Pobla, Manacor, Llucmajor, Binissalem and Porreres it reached 35ºC.

The early hours of Sunday to Monday have also been much cooler than the previous ones and tropical temperatures have only been recorded in Cabrera, where the mercury has not dropped below 20º. In the rest of the island, temperatures were lower.

In Portocolom, Ses Salines, Colònia de Sant Pere, Capdepera and Santanyí the mercury did not drop below 26º. In Campos, Cabrera, Son Servera and Artà it did not go below 25º. The weather forecast for the next few days indicates that the nights will continue to be cooler than usual at the end of August.