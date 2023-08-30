A 40% to 50% probability of some rain on Thursday. This is for eastern areas and parts of the interior. There's no weather alert for rain, but like Wednesday it's possible that there may be an update. Pockets of rain cloud in the Mediterranean are tending to form. In general, though, a decent enough day with a good deal of sun.

As to the rain on Wednesday, it was mostly in the early hours and was concentrated mainly in the northeast of the island.

Friday still looking very good, and then we come to Saturday and Sunday, for which there aren't any alerts at present but do threaten some heavy rain and thunderstorms - up to 100% probability of rain being forecast, especially for Sunday.

The risk of rain is currently expected to remain high on Monday. At the same time, temperatures are forecast to increase and then more so on Tuesday. At present, a high of 38C is being predicted for Tuesday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 8pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (20C) 29C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 30, Sat: 29, Sun: 30.

Andratx (19C) 28C, light northwest breeze backing southwest; humidity 45%. Fri: 28, Sat: 28, Sun: 30.

Binissalem (15C) 29C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Fri: 30, Sat: 28, Sun: 29.

Deya (18C) 27C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Fri: 28, Sat: 27, Sun: 29.

Palma (17C) 29C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Fri: 31, Sat: 28, Sun: 30.

Pollensa (19C) 30C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Fri: 32, Sat: 31, Sun: 31.

Porreres (15C) 28C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 29, Sat: 30, Sun: 30.

Sant Llorenç (17C) 29C, moderate south easing to light north; humidity 50%. Fri: 28, Sat: 28, Sun: 29.

Santanyi (16C) 29C, gentle south-southwest breezes; humidity 55%. Fri: 28, Sat: 28, Sun: 29.

Sineu (16C) 28C, light west breeze veering northeast; humidity 45%. Fri: 29, Sat: 27, Sun: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

WEBCAMS: Please note that there are technical issues at present. Apologies for this. Will advise when we can be back up.

Wednesday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 28.9 Llucmajor, 28.7 Porreres, 28.6 Palma Port; Lows of 10.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.5 Serra Albabia (Bunyola), 14.7 Lluc; Rainfall of 13.5 litres per square metre Capdepera, 6.8 Portocolom, 5.4 Son Servera.