The haze caused by Saharan dust in the skies over Mallorca is due to clear on Tuesday. A sunny day, it is expected to be less humid. Overnight on Monday into Tuesday, temperatures will probably remain high, as they were on Sunday night. As shown on the map here, the overnight minimum was as much as 30C in Puerto Soller.

Generally cooler than on Monday, the pattern for the week looks like being much of the same - sunny with highs of 30 and 31C.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (22C) 31C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 29, Thu: 28, Fri: 28.

Andratx (20C) 31C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Wed: 29, Thu: 27, Fri: 28.

Binissalem (20C) 32C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 35%. Wed: 31, Thu: 30, Fri: 30.

Deya (20C) 30C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 30%. Wed: 29, Thu: 27, Fri: 27.

Palma (22C) 33C, gentle east breeze; humidity 35%. Wed: 31, Thu: 29, Fri: 30.

Pollensa (21C) 32C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Wed: 30, Thu: 29, Fri: 29.

Porreres (19C) 31C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Wed: 30, Thu: 31, Fri: 31.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 30C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Wed: 29, Thu: 29, Fri: 29.

Santanyi (21C) 30C, moderate east breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 29, Thu: 29, Fri: 30.

Sineu (21C) 30C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 34.5 Sant Elm, 34.4 Puerto Soller, 34.0 Palma Port, 33.7 Es Capdellà, 33.3 Banyalbufar; Lows of 20.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 21.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 23.1 Lluc; Gusts of 91 km/h Puerto Soller, 86 Banyalbufar, 81 Serra Alfabia.