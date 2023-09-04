Generally cooler than on Monday, the pattern for the week looks like being much of the same - sunny with highs of 30 and 31C.
Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):
Alcudia (22C) 31C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 29, Thu: 28, Fri: 28.
Andratx (20C) 31C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Wed: 29, Thu: 27, Fri: 28.
Binissalem (20C) 32C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 35%. Wed: 31, Thu: 30, Fri: 30.
Deya (20C) 30C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 30%. Wed: 29, Thu: 27, Fri: 27.
Palma (22C) 33C, gentle east breeze; humidity 35%. Wed: 31, Thu: 29, Fri: 30.
Pollensa (21C) 32C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Wed: 30, Thu: 29, Fri: 29.
Porreres (19C) 31C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Wed: 30, Thu: 31, Fri: 31.
Sant Llorenç (20C) 30C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Wed: 29, Thu: 29, Fri: 29.
Santanyi (21C) 30C, moderate east breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 29, Thu: 29, Fri: 30.
Sineu (21C) 30C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 29.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Monday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 34.5 Sant Elm, 34.4 Puerto Soller, 34.0 Palma Port, 33.7 Es Capdellà, 33.3 Banyalbufar; Lows of 20.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 21.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 23.1 Lluc; Gusts of 91 km/h Puerto Soller, 86 Banyalbufar, 81 Serra Alfabia.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.