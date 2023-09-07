Remaining very sunny on Friday; just some occasional light cloud. The forecast is fine for the weekend, but as noted in Thursday's report there is some chance of a spot of rain on Monday. Aemet has posted specific details for Palma, and these refer to a very low probability of rain on Monday. If there is any, it's likely to be of the muddy variety. Weather stations are indicating a rather higher probability on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 7): Alcudia (19C) 27C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 28, Sun: 29, Mon: 30. Andratx (19C) 27C, light northwest-north breezes; humidity 55%. Sat: 28, Sun: 29, Mon: 31. Binissalem (16C) 30C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 40%. Sat: 31, Sun: 32, Mon: 32. Deya (18C) 26C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sat: 27, Sun: 28, Mon: 30. Palma (16C) 30C, gentle southwest breeze backing east; humidity 50%. Sat: 30, Sun: 31, Mon: 32. Pollensa (19C) 29C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 29, Sun: 30, Mon: 32. Porreres (15C) 30C, light northeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 40%. Sat: 31, Sun: 32, Mon: 31. Sant Llorenç (17C) 29C, calm; humidity 45%. Sat: 29, Sun: 30, Mon: 30. Santanyi (17C) 28C, light southeast breeze veering southwest; humidity 45%. Sat: 29, Sun: 30, Mon: 29. Sineu (17C) 29C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 45%. Sat: 30, Sun: 31, Mon: 31. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Thursday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 31.0 Palma University, 30.8 Llucmajor, 30.5 Binissalem; Lows of 10.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.8 Lluc, 14.5 Palma University.