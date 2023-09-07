Remaining very sunny on Friday; just some occasional light cloud. The forecast is fine for the weekend, but as noted in Thursday's report there is some chance of a spot of rain on Monday. Aemet has posted specific details for Palma, and these refer to a very low probability of rain on Monday. If there is any, it's likely to be of the muddy variety. Weather stations are indicating a rather higher probability on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Friday's weather in Mallorca
