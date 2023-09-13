The met agency Aemet has updated its weather warnings for Wednesday in Mallorca.

There is now an amber alert for heavy rain in the interior from noon until 6pm - 40 litres per square metre in one hour.

All other areas of Mallorca are now also on alert. A yellow alert is effective for the same period - 20 litres per square metre.

In addition, there is a yellow alert for thunderstorms for the whole island from noon to 6pm.